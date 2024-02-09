Scoreboard roundup — 2/8/24

AD
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit 128 Portland 122 (OT)
Golden State 131, Indiana 109
Orlando 127, San Antonio 111
Dallas 122, New York 108
Minnesota 129, Milwaukee 105
Chicago 118, Memphis 110
Phoenix 129, Utah 115
Cleveland 118, Brooklyn 95
Denver 114, LA Lakers 106

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 1
Boston 4, Vancouver 0
Florida 4, Washington 2
Calgary 5, New Jersey 3
Carolina 5, Colorado 2
NY Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 2
Vegas 3, Arizona 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona 105, Utah 99
UAB 76, FAU 73

