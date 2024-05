Scoreboard roundup — 5/2/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco 3, Boston 1

Texas 6, Washington 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 8, Cleveland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 5, Colorado 4

NY Mets 7, Chi Cubs 6

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Indiana 120, Milwaukee 98 (Indiana wins series 4-2)

New York 118, Philadelphia 115 (New York wins series 4-2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Toronto 2, Boston 1 (Series tied 3-3)