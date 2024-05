Scoreboard roundup — 5/9/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 11, Seattle 1

Houston 4, NY Yankees 3

Chi White Sox 3 Cleveland 2

Kansas City 10, LA Angels 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 9, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Cleveland 118, Boston 94 (Series tied 1-1)

Dallas 119, Oklahoma City 110 (Series tied 1-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

NY Rangers 3, Carolina 2 (OT) (New York leads series 3-0)

Dallas 5, Colorado 3 (Series tied 1-1)