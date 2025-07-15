Scoreboard roundup — 7/14/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
2025 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby
Cal Raleigh – winner
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Lynx 91, Sky 78
Mercury 78, Valkyries 77
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Listeners:
Top listeners:
94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks
99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country
103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape
KERV 1230 AM
JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1
JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2