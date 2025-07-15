AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 7/14/25

todayJuly 15, 2025

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

2025 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby
Cal Raleigh – winner

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Lynx 91, Sky 78
Mercury 78, Valkyries 77

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

Sports News

SCHREINER’S TELLEZ LEADS MOUNTAINEERS AT TRINITY INVITATIONAL

SAN ANTONIO — Xavier Tellez led Schreiner University's track and field team with strong performances in the sprints at the Trinity Invitational last weekend. Tellez clocked 10.92 seconds in the men's 100-meter dash, placing 12th in a competitive field. He followed that with an equally impressive 22.22 seconds in the […]

todayJuly 14, 2025

Sports News

Schreiner To Join The ASC in 26-27 Year

The American Southwest Conference (ASC) is proud to announce a 10-year agreement that ensures the stability, strength, and growth of the conference. With the return of McMurry University and Schreiner University, beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, the ASC's membership is solidified, paving the way for an exciting new chapter […]

todayJuly 14, 2025

