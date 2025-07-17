AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 7/16/25

todayJuly 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Dream 86, Sky 49
Mercury 66, Lynx 79
Valkyries 58, Storm 67
Fever 77, Liberty 98
Aces 90, Wings 86

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Schreiner Softball Camps Kicking Off Soon

skip navigation Schreiner University Composite Search Menu Site Navigation Close Twitter Facebook Instagram Posted: Jun 11, 2025 Schreiner Softball Summer camps kick off very soon. Scan the QR code below before spots run out. Share Facebook Twitter Email

todayJuly 16, 2025

AD
0%