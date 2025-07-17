Scoreboard roundup — 7/16/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Dream 86, Sky 49
Mercury 66, Lynx 79
Valkyries 58, Storm 67
Fever 77, Liberty 98
Aces 90, Wings 86
