Scoreboard roundup — 7/29/25

Sports News

Posted: Apr 15, 2025 Mountaineers lose a tough series to a top 10 TLU team. Breyanna Jones led the team with hits in the series with 3. Ultimately the Mountaineer hitting couldn't overcome the dominate TLU pitching staff. The Mountaineers fall to 7-28 overall and 4-20 in SCAC play. Mountaineers […]