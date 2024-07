Scoreboard roundup — 7/9/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City at St. Louis PPD

Seattle Mariners 8, San Diego Padres 3

Toronto Blue Jays 3, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore Orioles 2

Houston Astros 4, Miami Marlins 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota vs. Chi White Sox PPD

Texas Rangers 5, Los Angeles Angels 4

Tampa Bay Rays 5, New York Yankees 3

Cleveland Guardians 9, Detroit Tigers 8

Boston Red Sox 12, Oakland A’s 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta Braves 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

Philadelphia Phillies 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 1

New York Mets 7, Washington Nationals 5

Cincinnati Reds 12, Colorado Rockies 6

Pittsburgh Pirates 12, Milwaukee Brewers 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota Lynx 82, Los Angeles Sparks 67