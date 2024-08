Scoreboard Roundup- 8/15/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland Athletics 7, N-Y Mets 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit Tigers 2, Seattle Mariners 1

Minnesota Twins 3, Texas Rangers 2

Baltimore Orioles 5, Boston Red Sox 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers 6, L-A Dodgers 4

San Francisco Giants 6, Atlanta Braves 0

Philadelphia Phillies 13, Washington Nationals 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Philadelphia Eagles 14, New England Patriots 13

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Phoenix Mercury 85, Chicago Sky 65

Minnesota Lynx 79, Washington Mystics 68

New York Liberty 103, Los Angeles Sparks 68