Scoreboard Roundup- 8/22/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 10, Detroit Tigers 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees 6, Cleveland Guardians 0

Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays 5, L-A Angels 3

Houston Astros 6, Baltimore Orioles 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington Nationals 8, Colorado Rockies 3

St. Louis Cardinals 3, Milwaukee Brewers 0

Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Cincinnati Reds 0

Atlanta Braves 3, Philadelphia Phillies 2

N-Y Mets at San Diego Padres (TBA)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Indianapolis Colts 27, Cincinnati Bengals 14

Chicago Bears 34, Kansas City Chiefs 21

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York Liberty 79, Dallas Wings 71