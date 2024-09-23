Scoreboard roundup — 9/22/24

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1
San Diego 4, Chi White Sox 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 8, Minnesota 1
Boston 9, Minnesota 3
Detroit 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Texas 6, Seattle 5
LA Angels 9, Houston 8
NY Yankees 7, Oakland 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Chi Cubs 5, Washington 0
Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9
LA Dodgers 6, Colorado 5
NY Mets 2, Philadelphia 1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
Calgary 6 Seattle 1
Florida 3, Nashville 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
Utah 5, St. Louis 3
NY Rangers 3, Boston 2
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Florida 6, Nashville 2
NY Islanders 4, New Jersey 2
Ottawa 6, Toronto 5 (OT)
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Denver 26, Tampa Bay 7
Green Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Indianapolis 21, Chicago 16
Minnesota 34, Houston 7
NY Giants 21, Cleveland 15
Philadelphia 15, New Orleans 12
Pittsburgh 20, LA Chargers 10
Carolina 36, Las Vegas 22
Seattle 24, Miami 3
Baltimore 28, Dallas 25
Detroit 20, Arizona 13
LA Rams 27, San Francisco 24
Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67 (Las Vegas leads series 1-0))
New York 83, Atlanta 69 (NY leads series 1-0)
Connecticut 93, Indiana 69 (Conn. leads series 1-0)
Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95 (Min. leads series 1-0)
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 0
