AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Scorpions guitarist reveals injury that forced the cancellation of September shows

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Javier Bragado/Redferns

Scorpions recently canceled a series of September shows in Germany due to an injury suffered by guitarist Matthias Jabs. Jabs is now revealing what happened to him.

A post on social media features a photo of Jabs in a wheelchair with his foot and hand in casts. In the caption he explains that the injury occurred at his rented summer house, sharing, “I fell down the stairs with 16 steps and broke my left pinky twice and I also broke my left heel.”

“I had surgeries on both, hand and foot, by the best specialists I could find in Hamburg,” he said. “Now it is time to heal and start the physical rehabilitation for a speedy recovery.”

Jabs said he’s working on being able to play guitar again “as soon as possible,” but the September shows won’t be happening. 

On a positive note, he wrote, “I am very optimistic that we will see us again very soon.”

As of now Scorpions don’t have any other shows booked for 2024. Back in April and May they headlined a Las Vegas residency, Scorpions – Love at First Sting, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%