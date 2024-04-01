AD
Scorpions hit “Rock You Like A Hurricane” almost had a more explicit title

todayApril 1, 2024

Scorpions‘ 1984 album Love at First Sting was a huge hit thanks to the successful single “Rock You Like A Hurricane,” but it turns out the song almost had a different, more explicit title.

“I thought we needed a rock song with lyrics that should be forbidden,” former drummer Herman Rarebell, who co-wrote the tune, reveals in a new interview with Classic Rock. “The original title, for me at least, was F*** You Like A Hurricane. The record company looked at me and said, ‘You’re completely out of your mind!’ Which I was.”

While the band heeded the warning and changed the title, Rarebell thinks that if it was being released now, they wouldn’t have to do so. 

“Looking back at in now, it makes you laugh,” he says. “There are all these songs that go, ‘Motherf*****, a******…’ They would never have been played in America back then. Now you could release it as F*** You Like A Hurricane and nobody would give a s***.”

Scorpions celebrated the 40th anniversary of Love at First Sting in March and will continue the celebration with their Scorpions – Love at First Sting Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which kicks off April 11. A complete list of dates can be found at the-scorpions.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

