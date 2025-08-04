Scorpions release performance video of ‘Blackout’ from upcoming live album

Artwork for Scorpions’ “Blackout”https://digital.abcaudio.com/Spinefarm

Scorpions have released a live video of their track “Blackout,” recorded during the German rockers’ historic hometown show at Hanover Stadium Arena on July 5.

“Blackout,” the title track of their eighth studio album, is one of many songs that will appear on the upcoming album Coming Home Live, which captures their Hanover, Germany, concert that had the band celebrating their 60th anniversary in front of an audience of 45,000 fans.

According to setlist.fm, the Hanover show had the band performing many of their biggest hits, including “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and “Wind of Change.”

Coming Home Live will be released Nov. 14 as a two-LP and two-CD set. It is available for preorder now.

The live album news comes as a film about the Scorpions, titled Wind of Change, is in production. The film will be directed by Alex Ranarivelo and stars The Last Kingdom’s Alexander Dreymon as guitarist and founder Rudolf Schenker; Generation War’s Ludwig Trepte as frontman Klaus Meine; You’s Ed Speleers as lead guitarist Matthias Jabs; and Interview with the Vampire’s Luke Brandon Field as drummer Herman Rarebell. It also features The Crown’s Dominic West as the band’s manager, Doc McGhee.

Wind of Change is expected in theaters in 2025.