AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Scottish college offering crash course in Taylor Swift for clueless “parents and plus-ones”

todayMay 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
TAS Rights Management

Some parents who take their kids to see Taylor Swift — or people who accompany Swifties to her concerts — may not necessarily be big fans. So how can they learn what to scream when, when to give Taylor a standing ovation, and what the difference is between “Bad Blood” and “Bejeweled”? One institute of higher learning in Scotland is ready to answer all those questions — for free.

While most college courses about Taylor offer deep dives into her music or career, Glasgow Clyde College has announced the Swiftie Masterclass for newbies — taught by a “Taylor Swift expert” — on May 7. That’s exactly a month before the Eras Tour hits Scotland for three shows in Edinburgh.

The 90-minute course promises to make sure clueless attendees — “parents and plus-ones,” as the college puts it — are up to speed on Eras Tour set lists, crowd chants and everything they’ll need to get ready for the gigs. There’s no word on whether or not friendship bracelet-making is one of the covered topics.

Attendance was limited, so it’s no surprise the course has already reached capacity.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%