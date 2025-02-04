AD
Buck Country Music News

Scotty McCreery announces special collab with Grammy-winning Christian singer

todayFebruary 4, 2025

Disney/Eric McCandless

Scotty McCreery‘s giving his song “Red Letter Blueprint” the duet treatment, and it’ll be yours on Friday.

The “Five More Minutes” singer announced on Instagram that he’s teamed with Grammy-winning Christian artist Jason Crabb for a collab version of his faith-inspired tune.

“I’ve been a big fan of @jasoncrabbmusic. When my guitarist suggested we collab on ‘Red Letter Blueprint’ I knew it was going to turn out special,” Scotty writes. “Having him on the song took it from a track I love, to a track I am so so proud of.”

While you wait, check out a snippet of Scotty and Jason’s “Red Letter Blueprint” on Instagram.

“Red Letter Blueprint” can be found on Scotty’s latest album, Rise & Fall. The project’s second single, “Fall of Summer,” is now in the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

