Scotty McCreery announces special collab with Grammy-winning Christian singer

Scotty McCreery‘s giving his song “Red Letter Blueprint” the duet treatment, and it’ll be yours on Friday.

The “Five More Minutes” singer announced on Instagram that he’s teamed with Grammy-winning Christian artist Jason Crabb for a collab version of his faith-inspired tune.

“I’ve been a big fan of @jasoncrabbmusic. When my guitarist suggested we collab on ‘Red Letter Blueprint’ I knew it was going to turn out special,” Scotty writes. “Having him on the song took it from a track I love, to a track I am so so proud of.”