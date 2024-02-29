AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Scotty McCreery announces title, release date + track list for sixth album

todayFebruary 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Scotty McCreery will release his sixth studio album, Rise & Fall, on May 10.

The announcement arrived Thursday via a video on Scotty’s socials, where he also revealed Rise & Fall‘s cover art, track list and a teaser of a new track, “Slow Dance,” which drops Friday alongside the preorder and presave links.

“Can’t wait for y’all to hear the new music. Hope you love it, we’ll see you on the road,” Scotty said in the clip.

Rise & Fall will include its lead single, “Cab in a Solo,” as well as the earlier released “Can’t Pass the Bar” and “Love Like This.”

Here’s the full track list for Rise & Fall:

“Little More Gone”
“Cab in a Solo”
“Lonely”
“Can’t Pass the Bar”
“Hey Rose”
“Fall of Summer”
“Love Like This”
“Slow Dance”
“No Country for Old Men”
“And Countin'”
“Stuck Behind a Tractor”
“Red Letter Blueprint”
“Porch”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%