AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Scotty McCreery drops ’90s country-inspired “Can’t Pass the Bar”

todayJanuary 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

Scotty McCreery is paying tribute to ’90s country and the songs of yesteryears with “Can’t Pass the Bar.”

Penned by Scotty, Brent AndersonCale Dodds and Frank Rogers, the barn-burning ode boasts an all-too-relatable storyline of one spending their week’s paycheck for drinks at a bar with their friends.

“When the long week’s paychecks are cashed/ Where we gonna spend it, buddy you ain’t gotta ask/ When the neon lights are kicking on, all of us are heading/ To a home away from home/ We don’t look like much but we’re pretty damn smart/ For some good ole boys that can’t pass the bar,” Scotty sings in the jaunty chorus.

“I grew up loving ’90s country music, especially the barn burning songs. I wanted one of my own, so I got together with some of my buddies and we wrote it,” he says. “Can’t wait to perform this song live on the Cab in a Solo Tour.”

The Cab in a Solo kicks off January 26 in Troy, Ohio. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to scottymccreery.com.

Scotty’s in the top 20 of the country charts with “Cab in a Solo,” the lead single from his forthcoming album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%