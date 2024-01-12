Scotty McCreery drops ’90s country-inspired “Can’t Pass the Bar”

Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

Scotty McCreery is paying tribute to ’90s country and the songs of yesteryears with “Can’t Pass the Bar.”

Penned by Scotty, Brent Anderson, Cale Dodds and Frank Rogers, the barn-burning ode boasts an all-too-relatable storyline of one spending their week’s paycheck for drinks at a bar with their friends.

“When the long week’s paychecks are cashed/ Where we gonna spend it, buddy you ain’t gotta ask/ When the neon lights are kicking on, all of us are heading/ To a home away from home/ We don’t look like much but we’re pretty damn smart/ For some good ole boys that can’t pass the bar,” Scotty sings in the jaunty chorus.

“I grew up loving ’90s country music, especially the barn burning songs. I wanted one of my own, so I got together with some of my buddies and we wrote it,” he says. “Can’t wait to perform this song live on the Cab in a Solo Tour.”

The Cab in a Solo kicks off January 26 in Troy, Ohio. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to scottymccreery.com.

Scotty’s in the top 20 of the country charts with “Cab in a Solo,” the lead single from his forthcoming album.