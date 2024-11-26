AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Buck Country Music News

Scotty McCreery packs ‘Feel Like the Holidays’ video with home tapes

todayNovember 26, 2024

Background
Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

Scotty McCreery takes center stage in his music video for “Feel Like the Holidays.” Young Scotty, that is.

Out now, the home tapes-driven visualizer offers fans a look at how Scotty spent the holidays as a kid. This includes scenes of Scotty ice skating, sledding, enjoying family meals, cuddling with his pup, singing in church, opening presents and unwrapping his first guitar.

“It’s that time of year again and here’s a little early gift for you! The music video for my Christmas song ‘Feel Like the Holidays’ is out now,” Scotty announced on social media.

“Feel Like the Holidays” first arrived on digital platforms in 2023.

Of the track, Scotty told the press, “It’s got such a classic Christmas song vibe and puts you right in the mood for the holiday season. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed recording it.”

In non-Christmas-related news, Scotty’s currently in the top 40 of the country charts with his latest single, “Fall of Summer.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

