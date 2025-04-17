Scotty McCreery’s giving ‘Seasons Change’ a ‘Platinum’ upgrade

Triple Tigers

Scotty McCreery‘s getting ready to release an expanded version of the album that turned his career around.

Appropriately titled Seasons Change, the North Carolina native’s 2018 album launched the hits “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It” and “In Between.”

Seasons Change: Platinum Edition adds acoustic versions of the three number ones and gives the same treatment to the fan favorite “Still.” Adding new artwork and liner notes, it’ll also be available in platinum-colored double vinyl via Amazon.

“The Seasons Change album was truly life-changing for me,” Scotty reflects. “After experiencing both some career highs and lows, I was starting over. For the first time, I co-wrote all the songs and felt like the project was truly me.”

“It has been both gratifying and confidence-building to see how the fans, radio and streaming have embraced the music from this album and me,” he adds. “I’m a guy who loves to look back, and I celebrate the release of this new expanded edition and all the accomplishments we’ve made since the original album came out, while also looking ahead to making new dreams come true.”

Seasons Change: Platinum Edition will be available June 20.