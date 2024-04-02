AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘SCTV’ star, ‘Freaks and Geeks’ veteran Joe Flaherty dead at 82

todayApril 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Comic actor Joe Flaherty, one of the Emmy-winning members of the beloved and influential Canadian sketch comedy troupe SCTV, has died, ABC Audio has confirmed. He was 82.

The Comedic Artists Alliance, which had previously led a GoFundMe for at-home care for the actor, passed along a statement from Flaherty’s daughter, Gudrun. “My dad was a kind, sweet soul who blessed all who knew him and those who loved his work,” she began.

“Thank you to everyone who cared for him; he loved that he was able to make people laugh. He will be so deeply missed, but we are eternally grateful to God for him being in our lives,” the statement concluded.

The comic actor parlayed his SCTV fame to the big and small screens, appearing in movies including 1981’s hit Stripes with Bill Murray and 1989’s Back to the Future Part II, playing a Western Union man with a dry sense of humor and a very wet yet important envelope from the past for Michael J. Fox‘s Marty McFly.

He also appeared in the 1996 Adam Sandler hit Happy Gilmore, among others.

On the small screen, Flaherty starred in Police Academy: The Series, the beloved but short-lived Freaks and Geeks, and made numerous one-off appearances in shows like Frasier and That 70s Show.

Flaherty’s cause of death was not made public.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%