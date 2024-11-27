Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled to deny bail for Sean “Diddy” Combs on Friday.

Both federal prosecutors and Combs’ attorneys submitted their final letters about whether the music mogul should be allowed out on bail on Monday.

Prosecutors argued that Combs’ attempt to influence witnesses while in jail “constitutes obstruction” of his criminal case. They also called out Combs’ “recent efforts to influence the jury pool” through a social media campaign organized by his children.

Defense attorneys said that their client’s conduct was protected free speech, meant to combat “outrageous claims about Mr. Combs” by “government agents, plaintiffs’ attorneys, and others with questionable motives.”

Subramanian had asked the parties to submit these final arguments in writing and said he would issue a written decision on bail.

Combs, who pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges, has offered to remain on home confinement in a three-bedroom apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side with 24/7 security guards and restrictions on visitors and communications.

Last Friday, the defense called the proposed conditions “far more restrictive” than Combs faces in jail.

They included limiting phone calls to lawyers, restricting visitors other than lawyers and specific family members, keeping a visitation log, and avoiding contact with witnesses or potential witnesses.

However, federal prosecutors have said there are no conditions that can reduce Combs’ risk of tampering with witnesses or shaping the opinions of potential jurors.

They also brought up a 2016 video of Combs attacking then-girlfriend and protégé Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway, saying that it showed the danger he could pose to women if allowed out on bail.

In court last Friday, prosecutors summarily said that Combs “cannot be trusted” to follow the rules of a pretrial release.