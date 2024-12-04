Sean Lennon Ono says Yoko Ono ‘never has moved on’ from John Lennon

Dennis Stone/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Yoko Ono never remarried after John Lennon was killed in December 1980, and in a new interview, the couple’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, said his mother “never has moved on from that relationship.”

Sean made the revelation as he was talking to BBC Radio 6 Music host Chris Hawkins about what he learned putting together the box set for his dad’s 1973 album, Mind Games, which was released earlier this year.

He noted that even though his parents separated after the making of the album — Lennon went on to have a relationship with May Pang, in what was called Lennon’s Lost Weekend — his mom and dad still loved each other.

“The truth is, even when they were apart they were always talking, so I don’t think they ever really broke up. All his stuff was still in the apartment with my mum, it’s not like they had a real separation,” he said. “And on top of it, all my dad was thinking about was her.”

He added, “You look at the album cover [of Mind Games], it’s a collage of my mum literally the size of a mountain, and he’s this little tiny thing sort of fading into the background. And I think it’s clear what his view of my mum was in his life.”

Sean noted, “She was monumental, obviously. And the whole album is about her.”