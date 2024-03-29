AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sean Ono Lennon calls out Billie Eilish over her complaints about vinyl variants

todayMarch 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Sean Lennon, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Photo credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland

In a recent Billboard article, Billie Eilish spoke out against artists who release multiple vinyl variants of their new albums without thinking about the environmental consequences, but not everyone agrees with her stance.

Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, took to social media to share his opposing views. 

“The vinyl record industry is a tiny shadow of what it once was. LPs and 45s are NOT disposable single use plastics,” he writes. “Everyone complaining about vinyl records from an environmental perspective are doing so with their cellphones and their computers and their blue jeans and their sneakers and their bulls***.” 

Lennon doesn’t mention Eilish by name but insists he’s not trying to disrespect her. “The main artist speaking on this is brilliant and talented at music,” he shares. “I love them very much actually.”

He continues, “But coming out against a tiny niche market in an industry that has already been gutted by streaming services, is not the win you think it is. We literally only have a tiny handful of factories globally that can even print vinyl anymore.” 

“Leave us boomers alone. We like our music to sound good. Let us have our records in the physical world. You can stream all you want to pay a tiny handful of CEOs. But we like vinyl” the 48-year-old Lennon warns, signing off, “From my cold dead hands!”

In her interview, Eilish said it’s “wasteful” to release multiple vinyl variants just to sell more records. “It’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that s***,” she noted.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%