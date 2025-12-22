Sean Ono Lennon fears the younger generation will forget legacy of his dad and The Beatles

Sean Ono Lennon, the only son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is concerned that younger generations may one day not know about his father or The Beatles.

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Sean talked about taking over from his mother as the keeper of his father’s legacy, and explained why he feels it’s important.

Sean noted that it’s not only him but “the world” who are also the keepers of his dad’s legacy, adding, “I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about The Beatles and John and Yoko. That’s how I look at it.”

Asked whether he really thought it would be “even possible” to forget them, he responded, “I do, actually, and I never did before.”

“My parents gave me so much that I think it’s the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime,” he explained, noting, “I feel like I just owe it to them. It’s a personal thing.”

“I think The Beatles’ music, and John and Yoko’s legacy, is something important for the world to kind of cherish and be reminded of,” he added. “So, that’s how I see my job.”