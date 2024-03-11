AD
Rev Rock Report

Sean Ono Lennon reveals who he’d like to see play his dad in Sam Mendes biopic

todayMarch 11, 2024

Sean Lennon, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Photo credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland

It was recently announced that Sam Mendes would be directing four different Beatles biopics, one for each member of the group. Sean Ono Lennon has an interesting idea about who he’d like to see play his dad, John Lennon, on the big screen. 

“I’m hoping that Emma Stone might consider it because she did such a good job in ‘Poor Things,’” Lennon joked with Variety on the Oscars red carpet. “I think if you’re gonna reach that as an actor, the next obvious step is to really go for it and be John Lennon.”

Sean, Lennon’s only son, with wife Yoko Ono, does believe that finding someone to play his father won’t exactly be easy. 

“I do think with someone as famous as my dad, it’s very hard to cast a film like that,” he says. “There have been some very successful biopics about music people. ‘La Vie en Rose’ was incredible. ‘Ray’ was amazing. You can pull it off, and I think we’re gonna do a good job, so I’m excited.”

Lennon also joked that he’s up for pitching in with the film any way he can, noting, “I’m the DP. I’m the grip. And I’m also catering, which you wouldn’t expect that, but I’ll be cooking up a storm.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

