Rev Rock Report

Season 11 of ‘The Masked Singer’ to include nights dedicated to Billy Joel & Queen

todayFebruary 1, 2024

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The new season of Fox’s The Masked Singer returns next month, and it will include nights devoted to two rock legends.  

The show revealed that season 11 will include a Billy Joel night and a Queen night, which means we could hear the masked contestants perform songs like “Uptown Girl,” “Piano Man,” “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and more.

There will also be nights dedicated to girl groups, shower anthems, a TV theme night and more, with this season’s costumed characters including Gumball, Lizard, Ugly Sweater, Goldfish, Starfish and Book.

Season 11 of The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Speaking of rockers and Fox games shows, Peter Frampton made a surprise appearance on Fox’s We Are Family on Wednesday, January 31. The legendary guitarist joined his son, Julian, for a performance of the Soundgarden classic “Black Hole Sun.”

Written by: ABC News

