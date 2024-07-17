AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Season 2 of ‘Frasier’ reboot debuting Sept. 19

todayJuly 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Paramount+

Shortly after the reboot received a trio of Emmy nominations in technical categories on Wednesday, Paramount+ announced the second season of the Frasier reboot will debut on Sept. 19. 

The next season reportedly includes a “Seattle-themed episode,” a nod to the original NBC hit’s setting. 

In the reboot, Kelsey Grammer‘s titular psychiatrist has moved back to his Cheers stomping grounds of Boston in an effort to start a new chapter of his life. However, that one particular episode will see Dr. Crane returning to his old radio station KACL, where he’ll be reunited with Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent, Bebe Glazer.

Also joining Grammer for the sophomore frame are season 1 regulars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%