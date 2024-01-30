AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Season 2 of Paul McCartney’s ‘A Life in Lyrics’ podcast coming soon

todayJanuary 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Heidi Gutman

Paul McCartney is ready to share some more insights into the writing of his most famous works. The second season of the legendary singer’s podcast, McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, is set to debut February 7.

The podcast has The Beatles legend and his The Lyrics collaborator Paul Muldoon chatting about the creative process, with each episode focusing on a specific song from the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s more than 60-year career. The audio is taken from the interviews the pair conducted for McCartney’s book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

After delving into songs like “Let It Be,” “Eleanor Rigby” and “Penny Lane” in season 1, season 2 promises insights into classics like “Yesterday,” “Band on the Run,” “Here, There and Everywhere” and more.

McCartney: A Life in Lyrics will drop weekly wherever podcasts are available.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%