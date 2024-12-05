AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Season’s Greetings from Sia: New virtual card line features her Christmas music

todayDecember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy American Greetings

This year, say Season’s Greetings with Sia.

The “Unstoppable” singer has teamed with American Greetings for a line of virtual holiday cards featuring artwork inspired by her style and personality. You can add a snippet of one of her festive songs, including the hits “Snowman” and “Santa’s Coming for Us” from her 2017 album, Everyday Is Christmas.

You can also customize the cards with photos, videos, personalized message, matching stamps and more.

Sia’s just the latest artist to release a line of customized cards with American Greetings this year: Jelly Roll and Luke Combs have also put out lines of virtual cards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%