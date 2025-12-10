AD
Sebastian Bach announces US tour

todayDecember 10, 2025

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach announces U.S. tour (Photo credit Jim Louvau)

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has announced dates for a new U.S. tour.

The trek will kick off Feb. 26 in Highland, California, wrapping April 10 in West Wendover, Nevada. It will feature special guest Stitched Up Heart, who was previously picked by Bach to headline his 2020 tour, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans should expect Bach to offer a set list filled with hits from his Skid Row days, as well as his solo catalog. He released his last solo album, Child Within the Man, in 2024.

Local presales for tickets begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Bach has a few more shows left of his 2025 schedule. He’s set to play West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma, on Friday, followed by Roland, Oklahoma, on Saturday and Airway Heights, Washington, on Dec. 27.

A complete schedule can be found at SebastianBach.com.

