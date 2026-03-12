Sebastian Bach apologizes to Christina Applegate, talks Twisted Sister gig

Sebastian Bach poses during Day 2 of 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Sebastian Bach is apologizing to actress Christina Applegate, who revealed in her new memoir that she dumped Brad Pitt for the Skid Row frontman in 1989 when she was just 17.

In her book, You With the Sad Eyes, Applegate writes that at the MTV VMAs that year she left her date, a not-yet-famous Pitt, for Bach and she and Pitt didn’t talk for years after.

In an interview with Billboard, Bach says he was “very surprised” when Applegate’s revelations hit the news.

“I was a single guy on tour, in a band, and I met a lot of girls and I apologize if I hurt her … if I hurt anybody,” he tells the mag. “When you’re young you get thrown into the whirlwind of rock ‘n’ roll, meeting a lot of people and you better hold on tight. It’s like being on a roller coaster.” He notes, “It was a long time ago. If I hurt anybody, I apologize for it.”

In the same interview Bach talked about his new gig filling in for Dee Snider as frontman of Twisted Sister on select tour dates.

“I am a fan,” he says of the band. “They had the tour booked and (Snider’s) doctors told him he couldn’t do it. They had a choice to either try to get another singer or cancel the whole tour.” He adds, “I just look at it in the same way as when Brian Johnson couldn’t do the AC/DC shows (in 2016) and Axl Rose stepped in, or when Queen wanted to tour and Paul Rodgers came in.”

Referring to his 2024 solo album, Child Within the Man, Bach notes, “[A] band like Twisted Sister 100% makes me feel like a child within the man. That music is very youthful and fun.”