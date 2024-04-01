AD
Rev Rock Report

Sebastian Bach’s open to a Skid Row reunion

todayApril 1, 2024

Rick Kern/FilmMagic

Sebastian Bach has hopes to one day reunite with his old band Skid Row.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Bach looks back on his time with the band, noting that it ended way too soon. 

“For me, doing three albums with Skid Row, I was just getting started,” he says. “I didn’t think it would be over and done with so quick.”

Bach was Skid Row’s frontman from 1987-1996, during which they had some of their biggest hits, including the singles “18 and Life” and “I Remember You” and the multi-Platinum albums Skid Row and Slave to the Grind.

While Skid Row and Bach have tried unsuccessfully to reunite in the past, Bach hasn’t given up hope that it may one day happen, sharing that it’s something he’d love to do for the fans. 

“I can definitely see that happening considering they play the same songs I play,” he says. “When I get a substantial royalty check for an album I did with musicians that I haven’t been in the same room with since 1996, I feel like a piece of s***. Because we should be giving something back to the fans that have made this great life possible.”

In the meantime, Bach is getting ready to release Child Within the Man, his first solo album in 10 years, on May 10. He’ll also launch his What Do I Got To Lose? tour in the U.S. on May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana. A complete list of dates can be found at sebastianbach.com.

Skid Row recently announced that Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale will step in as their lead singer for their upcoming shows to replace vocalist Erik Grönwall, who’s leaving the band. They have four shows scheduled in May and June.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

