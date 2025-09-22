Second season of Taylor Swift docuseries ‘The Swift Effect’ premieres Oct. 2

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Grammy Awards, February, 2025 (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A second season of the NBC Universal docuseries The Swift Effect, which focuses on the economic impact of Taylor Swift, will debut in October, Deadline reports.

The first episode, called “A New Era,” airs Oct. 2 on Peacock. It will also air on CNBC and NBC News on Oct. 4 and on NBC-owned stations Oct. 5. Arriving a day before the release of Taylor’s album The Life of a Showgirl, the episode will focus on how Taylor and her music are covered in the media, by traditional outlets, podcasts and influencers. Deadline describes it as “Swift-focused journalism” — you may recall that several media outlets hired correspondents solely to cover Taylor during the tour.

Overall, the docuseries focuses on Taylor’s business acumen, and how she and her brand have impacted multiple industries beyond the music business, including sports, fashion and education.