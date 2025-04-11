Second track released from posthumous Marianne Faithfull EP, ‘Burning Moonlight’

DECCA Records

A new track has been released off Burning Moonlight, the upcoming posthumous EP from Marianne Faithfull, who passed away in January at the age of 78.

The latest is “She Moved Thru’ The Fair,” a new take on a song Faithfull first recorded in 1966. This is the second song released from the EP following the title track.

“She Moved Thru’ The Fair” is now available via digital outlets.

The four-song Burning Moonlight will be released as a limited-edition vinyl for Record Store Day on Saturday, with a digital EP to follow on June 6. It was recorded to celebrate Marianne’s 60 years in music. A press release notes the songs mix “her pop roots with her folk influences.”

Burning Moonlight is available for preorder now.