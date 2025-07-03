AD
‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Jennifer Affleck welcomes baby girl with husband

todayJuly 3, 2025

Disney/Stewart Cook

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck has welcomed a new baby with her husband Zac Affleck.

On Wednesday, Jennifer took to Instagram and announced that the couple welcomed a baby girl.

“Baby Penelope is here & she is perfect,” she wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post with her husband.

She wrote that she delivered Penelope “unmedicated,” calling the birth “truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life.”

“I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula!” she added. “I’m so grateful and so happy that Penny is earth side now.”

In her Instagram Story, Jennifer shared her daughter’s full name: Penelope Phyliss Affleck.

Jennifer and Zac are also parents to son Lucas and daughter Nora.

The Mormon Wives star first announced she was expecting her third child earlier this year.

Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Hulu in May this year.

The show follows a group of Utah-based TikTok influencers as they navigate their lives following a swinging sex scandal that made international headlines.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Jennifer Affleck and her show co-star Whitney Leavitt will compete on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres later this year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

