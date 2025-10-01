See a nearly unrecognizable Jacob Elordi in new ‘Frankenstein’ trailer

Jacob Elordi as The Creature in ‘Frankenstein.’ (Ken Woroner/Netflix © 2025)

What better way to ring in the month of October than with a spooky new trailer for Guillermo del Toro‘s Frankenstein?

The trailer gives a closer look at Jacob Elordi’s monster, as well as Oscar Isaac’s Victor Von Frankenstein and Mia Goth as the scientist’s bride-to-be, Elizabeth Lavenza.

“My maker told his tale,” we hear Elordi’s Creature say. “And I will tell you mine.”

Later in the trailer we see the Creature walking through a hail of bullets and pushing over a grounded ship as we hear him tell his maker in voice-over, “If you are not to award me love, then I will indulge in rage.”

Frankenstein hits select theaters on Oct. 17 and Netflix on Nov. 7.