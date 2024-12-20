See Elton John’s gravity-defying new figure at Madame Tussauds London

Elton John at 1975 gig that inspired new figure; Chris Barham/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Most celebrity wax figures at Madam Tussauds museums show the star standing up or sitting down. But a new figure of Elton John, unveiled Dec. 20 at the museum’s London outpost, shows the Rocket Man lifting off — literally.

The figure depicts Elton in the ’70s, doing one of his famous keyboard handstands: His hands are on the keyboard of a piano and the rest of his body is suspended in midair. The pose and Elton’s outfit are based on his 1975 one-day festival performance at London’s Wembley Stadium. In fact, he gave the museum’s team the original bedazzled Bob Mackie jumpsuit he wore during that performance so they could replicate it.

The figure is also wearing copies of the glasses and platform shoes Elton rocked at that concert; the baby grand piano the figure is playing is covered in 24,000 rhinestones. In a statement, the museum’s general manager describes the statue as “one of our most technically ambitious figures to date” and “a pose that we have never done before.”

Elton’s first Madam Tussauds wax figure was created in 1976, and that one was historic, too: It was the first Madam Tussauds figure that could smile and talk, with Elton providing the voice recordings for it.