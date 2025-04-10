AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

See Garth Brooks enter the ACL Hall of Fame in new PBS special

todayApril 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The iconic PBS show Austin City Limits is marking its 50th anniversary with an hourlong special inducting Garth Brooks into the ACL Hall of Fame.

Garth first appeared on the show in 1990.

“You can bring all the smoke and mirrors you want, and trust me — I’ve used ‘em all, but you come here and it’s the real deal,” he says. “Always try to associate your name with a name greater than your own. Being associated with ACL has been one of the greatest assets of my career.”

Garth’s wife, Trisha Yearwood — who’s in the ACL Hall of Fame, as well — also appears in Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Honors Garth Brooks, which premieres Saturday, May 3, at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%