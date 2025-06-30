AD
Buck Country Music News

See how Blake Shelton uses AI in his new music video

todayJune 30, 2025

Tyler Golden/NBC

Blake Shelton stars in the music video for “Stay Country or Die Tryin'” — alongside some pretty impressive AI.

The superstar embraces artificial intelligence in the new clip, which traces the life of a family home across seven generations, using technology to morph both the home and a tree in the front yard over time. 

As for the song itself, Blake says it reminds him of some of his earlier hits.

“When I heard ‘Stay Country or Die Tryin’,’ it took me back to the first time I heard ‘Ol’ Red’ or ‘God’s Country.’ It’s full of energy and packed with those sayings and moments that feel like home to me,” he says. “I love singing this one live — it’s a blast.”

“Stay Country or Die Tryin'” follows Blake’s 30th #1, “Texas,” both from his For Recreational Use Only album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

