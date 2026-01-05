See Meghan Trainor in the trailer for new Ryan Murphy series ‘The Beauty

‘The Beauty’ (FX | Hulu on Disney+)

In between recording a new album and planning a tour, Meghan Trainor also found time to shoot a guest appearance in Ryan Murphy‘s new TV series.

A new trailer for the series, The Beauty, arrived on Monday, and it might remind you of Demi Moore‘s Oscar-nominated film The Substance. It’s about a sexually transmitted virus that makes people beautiful — but of course, there are deadly side effects.

Coincidentally, the show stars Moore’s ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, plus Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall and a slew of guest stars — and Meghan is one of them.

In the trailer, we see a woman who is seemingly having an extremely bad reaction to the virus. The camera cuts to Meghan, who tells the suffering woman, “Stop that! We’re in public!” The woman then ends up choking Meghan.

The Beauty arrives Jan. 21 on FX on Hulu. Meghan’s new album Toy With Me drops in April.