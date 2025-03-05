See Ringo Starr perform ‘It Don’t Come Easy’ from upcoming special ‘Ringo & Friends at the Ryman’

Tibrina Hobson/CBS

We are getting our first look at Ringo Starr’s upcoming CBS special, Ringo & Friends at the Ryman.

The network has shared a clip of Ringo performing his solo track “It Don’t Come Easy,” joined by Sheryl Crow, country star Mickey Guyton and Americana artist Molly Tuttle.

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. It was recorded during Ringo’s two nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in January, following the release of his new country album, Look Up.

Other special guests joining Ringo during the show include Jack White, Brenda Lee, Billy Strings, Rodney Crowell and The War and Treaty.