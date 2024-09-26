See what Parker, Miranda + Lady A are rehearsing for PCCAs

Disney/Tanner Yeager

The People’s Choice Country Awards are happening Thursday night, and some of your favorite country stars are busy rehearsing for the show.

People’s Choice shared rehearsal clips from Parker McCollum, Miranda Lambert, Lady A and The War And Treaty on Instagram, and let’s just say, you’re in for a treat.

Parker rehearsed his new single, “What Kinda Man”; Miranda, who’ll receive The Country Icon Award, sang her iconic hit “Kerosene”; Lady A covered Stevie Nicks‘ “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”; and The War And Treaty were joined by a choir for their latest release, “Can I Get an Amen.”

Other artists you’ll see perform on the PCCAs include Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Brad Paisley.

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.