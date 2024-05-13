AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

See which country stars are presenting at the ACM Awards

todayMay 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music has unveiled its star-studded presenters list for the 2024 ACM Awards.

The lineup includes country stars, icons and rising artists, as well as television actors and hosts.

Here’s the list of presenters: Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Alabama, Sara Evans, Randy Travis, Clay Walker, BRELANDCarin León, the late Charley Pride‘s son Dion and wife Rozene PrideThe Bachelorette‘s Tyler CameronSchitt’s Creek’s Noah ReidThursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson and Super Bowl XLVIII champion and Thursday Night Football analyst Richard Sherman.

They’ll be joined onstage by previously announced performers Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Thomas Rhett, Chris StapletonLainey Wilson and Reba McEntire.

Viewers will also be treated to collabs from Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; and Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Ahead of that, you can watch the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%