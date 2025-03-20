AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco crash anniversary screening of ‘Spring Breakers,’ debut new song

todayMarch 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend ‘Spring Breakers’ screening; TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Remember when Selena Gomez starred in the controversial 2013 Harmony Korine film Spring Breakers? She sure does — in fact, she showed up at an anniversary screening of the film on Wednesday to debut one of her new songs.

Posting a photo of the moment, Selena wrote that she and fiancé Benny Blanco debuted “Bluest Flame,” a song from their joint album, I Said I Love You First, which is coming out on Friday. She also shouted out Korine and her co-stars, writing, “@ashleybenson @vanessahudgens @rachel.korine & @harmonykorine we missed you so much.”

Billboard captured the moment as well, posting video showing Benny telling everyone who attended the screening that they’d get a copy of the song on USB. “The label’s probably gonna shoot us,” he joked.

Selena then sold a signed popcorn bucket and ticket to the screening for $3 as part of her #12DaysofReallyRareStuff promotion.

In a separate Instagram post, Selena announced that the video for another song on the album, “Younger and Hotter Than Me,” will be out Thursday night, along with the album. She wrote that the album let her and Benny “explore so many sides of ourselves as individual people and as a couple” and notes that particular song shows off the “softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%