Selena Gomez breaks down in tears over Trump deportations: ‘My people are getting attacked’

(NEW YORK) — In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram, Selena Gomez appeared in tears over the deportation of Mexican people as President Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation takes effect.

“I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children,” Gomez said between sobs in her initial post. “I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do.”

The video was accompanied with the text, “I’m sorry,” followed by an emoji of a Mexican flag.

The singer closed with an emotional promise that she would “try everything” to help.

Screenshots have also circulated of a subsequent Instagram story that has since been deleted, in which Gomez wrote, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people” and indicated receiving backlash for her emotional video.

Sam Parker, a 2018 Republican Senate candidate from Utah, reacted to Gomez’s video with an X post that read, “Deport Selena Gomez,” which is now pinned to his profile.

In response, Gomez turned back to Instagram stories and wrote, “Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

Born in Texas, Gomez is of Mexican descent and has proudly spoken out about her heritage. In 2021 following the release of her debut Spanish EP, Revelación, she starred in a short film as part of the Artist Spotlight Stories in which she detailed her Mexican identity and family history.

“I wanted to share my story because I’m very proud of who I am,” she said in the video. “As a Mexican woman, I’ve learned so much and continue to learn so much.”

Gomez also recently starred in “Emilia Perez,” a musical film depicting the story of a fictional Mexican drug cartel that was nominated for 13 Oscars on Thursday.

Trump has long vowed to secure the border and conduct mass deportations. On the first day of his administration, he declared a national emergency at the southern border and signed an executive order seeking military assistance to fulfill this mission.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that her country has received 4,094 migrants, most of whom are Mexican nationals, deported from the U.S. since Jan. 20.

On Sunday, Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that military aircraft will be utilized daily and promised to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

In response to Gomez’s video, Homan told Fox News on Monday that he has “no apologies” and remained steadfast in his commitment to enforcing the deportation operations.

“I don’t think we’ve arrested any families. We’ve arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom line,” Homan added. “It is all for the good of this nation, and we’re gonna keep going,” he said.

“Deportation flights have begun,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X on Friday, attaching photos of handcuffed migrants filing into a military aircraft.

Trump also said Friday that the deportations were “going very well.”

Ahead of planned deportations, Mexico’s foreign secretary had advised Mexicans in the U.S. to not open their doors for law enforcement unless necessary.

“If [migration authorities] knock on your door, ask them to show you a warrant and put it under the door. They can’t enter a house if they don’t have a warrant from a judge,” said Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico’s foreign secretary, emphasizing each individual’s right to remain silent.

With 422 million followers, Gomez is the #1 most followed woman on Instagram.

Gomez has spoken out politically in the past. In 2020, she engaged in a video interview with then-Senator Kamala Harris, discussing the importance of voting and supporting mental health initiatives.

Among Gomez’s activism efforts include campaigns and initiatives with UNICEF, as well as her makeup brand’s Rare Impact Fund which advocates for mental health services and education.