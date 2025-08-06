AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Selena Gomez calls Benny Blanco’s sweet comment ‘cheesy’ as they promote her new fragrance

todayAugust 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Oscars; Disney/Gavin Bond

Benny Blanco is always saying sweet things to his fiancée, Selena Gomez, but evidently it’s sometimes embarrassing for her.

In a new TikTok promoting the first fine fragrance from Selena’s Rare Beauty line, Rare Eau de Parfum, Benny blurts out, “When she’s gone, I spray it all over me so I can remind myself of her.” 

As Selena cracks up, Benny laughs, “That’s terrible.” “So cheesy,” Selena smiles.

When Selena asks Benny where the fragrance “transports him to when he smells it,” he grins and says, “I don’t think I’m allowed to say where it transports me to.”

“What the heck?” replies a shocked Selena.

In addition to interviewing her man, Selena is promoting the fragrance via scratch ‘n’ sniff billboards. Three billboards in New York City are impregnated with the fragrance, which is released when you scratch it. While some people are happy to take a whiff, others are wary.

“This is Manhattan! You don’t touch things and then smell them,” one passerby told the New York Post. “You never know what you’re going to get.”

The fragrance will officially be released on Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%