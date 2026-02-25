AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Selena Gomez declares her love for Benny Blanco amid social media backlash

todayFebruary 25, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Oscars (Disney/Gavin Bond)

Has Selena Gomez subtly responded to recent criticism of her husband, Benny Blanco?

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Selena shared a video of her and Benny kissing, adding the caption, “I fall more and more in love with you every day my love.”

The post comes amid Benny’s controversial appearance on his new Friends Keep Secrets podcast. Social media was quick to call the songwriter and producer out over the episode, because he not only showed his visibly dirty feet on camera but also casually passed gas. He then joked about whether or not the camera could pick up the sound.

While they’ve known each other since Selena was a teen, she and Benny began dating in June 2023. They revealed their engagement in December 2024 and married in Santa Barbara, California, in September 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%