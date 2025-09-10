AD
Selena Gomez is ‘so excited’ for her wedding, says ‘Only Murders’ costar will be ring bearer

todaySeptember 10, 2025

Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Selena Gomez is in her bridal era.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Selena was asked if she was “having fun” planning her upcoming wedding to Benny Blanco. “It’s wonderful,” she smiled. “I’m very lucky, it’s going well and I’m so excited!”

Selena was appearing on the show with her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. She confirmed that “of course” they’ll be invited to the wedding, adding, “Marty’s the ring bearer.”

All three then launched into a bit: Short cracked, “We are all so excited because we love this lady, and we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny.” Selena corrected him, “Benny Blanco!” Martin joked, “That’s two different people?”

There are rumors that Selena and Benny will tie the knot at the end September.

The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 5 are now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

