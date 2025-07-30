Selena Gomez launching first-ever Rare Beauty fragrance

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Selena Gomez is launching her first-ever Rare Beauty fragrance.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment for so long and I’m so excited to share it with you,” Selena posted on social media Tuesday. “Our first ever @RareBeauty fine fragrance is finally here, meet Rare Eau de Parfum. ”

She described the scent as “warm and decadent with a touch of spice with notes of creamy caramel and pistachio,” which “gives way to an unexpected duality of rich vanilla and spicy ginger, then dries down to an earthy sandalwood. ”

Selena also says she created the bottle with “accessibility in mind.”

Rare Eau de Parfum launches Aug. 7 at Sephora or Aug. 6 with early access on the Sephora app.