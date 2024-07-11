AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Selena Gomez posts trailer for new Netflix movie ‘Emilia Pérez’

todayJuly 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Selena Gomez and co-star Zoe Saldana; JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

After earning awards and a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez‘s new movie Emilia Pérez is coming to your device this fall.

Selena posted on Instagram the trailer for the movie, which is about a Mexican cartel boss who enlists a lawyer, played by Zoe Saldaña, to help him “disappear” so he can undergo gender-affirming surgery. Selena plays the cartel boss’s wife and mother of his children, who doesn’t know about his plans.

In the trailer, you’ll see Selena speak Spanish, dance and, apparently, sing — the movie includes several original songs. The film arrives in French theaters on Aug. 21, and in select theaters and on Netflix Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, Selena’s hit TV show, Only Murders in the Building, returns to Hulu for season 4 on Aug. 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%